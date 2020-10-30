Gov. Cooper rakes in millions more than Dan Forest in election leadup

Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Forest took in nearly $4 million from July 1 to Oct. 17. Cooper received more than $17 million during that time.
The bulk of contributions to Forest came from individual donors. Cooper got most of his money from outside political groups.
Democrats in other statewide races have raised substantially more than Republicans. Billionaire Michael Bloomberg is spending aggressively to elect Democrat Yvonne Holley for lieutenant governor. Holley is a state House member running against Republican Mark Robinson.
