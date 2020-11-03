Gov. Cooper re-elected, wins second term in closely-watched North Carolina governor's race

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The contest between Democratic North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Forest was among a few governor's races across the country that are being closely watched in this year's election.And on Tuesday night, Cooper kept his seat.He was banking on the support of voters who approved of his handling of the coronavirus, while Forest aimed to appeal to business owners and K-12 public school parents dissatisfied with the state's slow reopening.Cooper has seen a steady lead in the polls in recent weeks.Still, campaign officials were adamant on Tuesday that they were taking nothing for granted.Indeed, it was Cooper four years ago who upset the incumbent, Pat McCrory, and he did so by only some 10,000 votes."Right now we're in a pandemic but Gov Cooper is no stranger to leading the state through crisis," spokeswoman Liz Doherty said. "Hurricanes, flood, as soon as he came in to office he came in to repeal HB2. He is up for a challenge and is a proven leader."Cooper's campaign has also enjoyed national support, as his 2016 victory marked a bright spot for Democrats among many NCGOP wins."You take something like healthcare that's a decision made at the state level," Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor and presidential candidate, said. "You think about any of the issues that are being hotly debated like racial issues and policing that comes down to the local level. So much about taxes, infrastructure and education are decided in those state capitols."