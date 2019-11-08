Gov. Cooper vetoes 4 bills, as state budget stalemate continues

In a press conference from the Executive Mansion and in front of a group of educators, Cooper said lawmakers need to work harder to find a middle ground on the state budget. He said he vetoed a set of 'paltry pay raises and corporate tax cut bills." Cooper believes the raises in the bills aren't enough for teachers.
"They really get short-changed in this," Cooper said. "That's one of the reasons I'm vetoing this legislation because it's not enough."
The announcement comes as the state continues to operate without an updated budget. Lawmakers failed to reach a compromise this summer, so according to state rules the previous budget went into effect, instead of the government shutting down as has happened during federal government budget stalemates.
Cooper's first budget proposal of 2019 called for a 9.1 percent average raise for teachers.
Teacher raises and medicaid expansion have been at the center of the budget debate between Republicans and Democrats.
"A budget shows what you value," said Cooper, sporting a red tie in support of the 'Red for Ed' campaign. "I stand here today willing to negotiate, right now. The time for coming together for finding a compromise for teacher raises has not passed."
Cooper vetoed:
Republican Senator Phil Berger issued a statement in response, saying "Governor Cooper uses teachers as pawns, blocking their pay increases then trying to convince them it's all the Republicans' fault."