POLITICS

Gov. Cooper vetoes Voter ID bill, explains his opposition

EMBED </>More Videos

Gov. Roy Cooper vetoes Voter ID bill.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
As expected, Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed Senate Bill 824, more commonly known as the Voter ID bill.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

On Friday, the governor announced his decision and explained his reasons.

"Requiring photo IDs for in-person voting is a solution in search of a problem," Cooper wrote. "Instead, the real election problem is votes harvested illegally through absentee ballots, which this proposal fails to fix."

Last week, the North Carolina General Assembly passed the legislation implementing the voter photo identification mandate approved in a statewide referendum last month.

"The proposed law puts up barriers to voting that will trap honest voters in confusion and discourage them with new rules, some of which haven't even been written yet," Cooper said. "Finally, the fundamental flaw in the bill is its sinister and cynical origins: It was designed to suppress the rights of minority, poor and elderly voters. The cost of disenfranchising those voters or any citizens is too high, and the risk of taking away the fundamental right to vote is too great, for this law to take effect.

"Therefore, I veto the bill," he concluded.

Republicans in charge of the legislature can override Cooper's veto if they stay united.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsvoter infomationlawspoliticsnorth carolina newsraleigh newsroy cooperRaleighNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
UNC Board of Governors 'cannot support' trustees' Silent Sam plan
Read Michael Cohen's exclusive interview with ABC News
Michael Cohen to ABC News: 'I will not be the villain'
Michael Cohen to speak exclusively on 'GMA' today
More Politics
Top Stories
UNC Board of Governors 'cannot support' trustees' Silent Sam plan
Man exposes himself in Holly Springs parking lot, police say
2 Wake Co. men charged with sex crimes against boy, 14, they met online
Facebook says bug may have exposed photos of 6.8 million users
Read Michael Cohen's exclusive interview with ABC News
21-year-old American student living in Netherlands found stabbed to death
2 indicted, 34 cleared in Hoke County payroll fraud investigation
'It's theft': Nearly $300,000 missing after truck spilled money on NJ highway
Show More
Get ready for heavy rain, even flash flooding the next few days
Report: Johnson & Johnson knew of asbestos in baby powder for decades
VIDEO: Jewelry theft suspects plows truck into Streets at Southpoint mall
Homeless vet in alleged GoFundMe scam released on bail
Dog rescued after being thrown down Bronx trash chute
More News