Gov. Cooper vetoes Voter ID bill, explains his opposition

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --As expected, Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed Senate Bill 824, more commonly known as the Voter ID bill.
On Friday, the governor announced his decision and explained his reasons.
"Requiring photo IDs for in-person voting is a solution in search of a problem," Cooper wrote. "Instead, the real election problem is votes harvested illegally through absentee ballots, which this proposal fails to fix."
Last week, the North Carolina General Assembly passed the legislation implementing the voter photo identification mandate approved in a statewide referendum last month.
"The proposed law puts up barriers to voting that will trap honest voters in confusion and discourage them with new rules, some of which haven't even been written yet," Cooper said. "Finally, the fundamental flaw in the bill is its sinister and cynical origins: It was designed to suppress the rights of minority, poor and elderly voters. The cost of disenfranchising those voters or any citizens is too high, and the risk of taking away the fundamental right to vote is too great, for this law to take effect.
"Therefore, I veto the bill," he concluded.
Republicans in charge of the legislature can override Cooper's veto if they stay united.