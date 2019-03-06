Gov. Roy Cooper presents full 2-year budget plan

RALEIGH, N.C. -- North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper made public Wednesday his ideas on how to spend state money for the next two years
Cooper, a Democrat, unveiled the details of his state budget proposal through mid-2021.
"These are common-sense priorities shared across our state and across party lines, and I look forward to working with legislative leaders to make these crucial investments for North Carolina's future," Cooper said.
His spending plan comes with more weight compared to the past two years because Republicans in charge of the legislature no longer can override his vetoes on their own.
"After speaking for months about the importance of collaboration, Governor Cooper didn't bother sharing his budget with anybody in the legislature before his press conference," Republican state senators said in a joint statement. "But he did take credit for policies Republicans passed over his veto."
The governor revealed some budget provisions Tuesday.
He's pitching a $3.9 billion bond referendum package, most of which would go to public education.
"If we want our educators to teach well, we need to treat them well," Cooper said. "That means better pay, more opportunities to grow in their profession, and treating them like the professionals they are."
He also said his proposal will include a Medicaid expansion plan and a rural economic development program.
"I didn't think Governor Cooper's budget proposals could put the state in graver financial danger than the $500 million deficit he proposed last year, but this year's recommendation to borrow more than double our consensus debt capacity does just that," said Senior House Appropriations Committee Co-Chair Jason Saine, R-Lincoln.
Cooper said he recognizes he won't get everything in his budget but hopes a bipartisan budget can be negotiated with the GOP.
"Responsible Republican spending policies balanced the budget and cut taxes while investing record-breaking amounts in education and giving teachers five consecutive pay raises, Republican Sens. Harry Brown (Onslow), Kathy Harrington (Gaston) and Brent Jackson (Sampson) said in the joint statement. "These policies led to a boom decade that will help our children inherit a thriving state. But Governor Cooper seems to want our children to pay for his reckless spending habits instead."
Senior House Appropriations Committee Co-Chair Donny Lambeth (R-Forsyth), a former CEO of Wake Forest Baptist Hospital, said the governor's budget proposal "betrays our duty to the people expecting a responsible state government.
"The people of North Carolina need leaders willing to make the hard choices like they do at the kitchen table, so we can continue to fund core priorities and have critical savings reserves when natural disasters or economic recessions occur," Lambeth said. "The governor's insistence on spending as much taxpayer money as financially possible every year is the wrong approach. By raiding our state's annual commitment to the State Capital Infrastructure Fund, for example, his budget proposal actually threatens our long-term commitment to North Carolina's key construction needs and betrays our duty to the people expecting a responsible state government."
