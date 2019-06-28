'Overall, this budget is bad': Gov. Roy Cooper vetoes budget passed by General Assembly

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- On Thursday, Governor Roy Cooper vetoed a budget passed by the Republican-led General Assembly on Thursday."Overall, this budget is bad," Cooper said during a news conference Friday.The proposed budget suggested keeping corporate tax cuts intact while excluding money for a Medicaid expansion, among other things.While Medicaid was a major priority for Cooper, he said it's not the sole reason for his decision."Let me be clear about something, I'm not vetoing this budget just because it fails to expand Medicaid. I'm vetoing this because it fails in many ways. This budget is an astonishing failure of common sense and common decency."While the push continues for Democrats and Republicans to find a middle ground, Cooper called himself a "prisoner of hope," saying he's sure there are Republican legislators who wish to expand health care and support the state's teachers and schools.Cooper said he was ready to compromise with the priorities of both parties."This budget won't do," he said. "Teachers, working people without health care, safe drinking water, responsible funding of government, corporate tax breaks all deserve more discussion and negotiation."