BRETT KAVANAUGH

Lindsey Graham: Democrats' treatment of Brett Kavanaugh 'most despicable thing'

EMBED </>More Videos

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham says the Democrats' treatment of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is the "most despicable thing" he has seen in politics.

WASHINGTON --
Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham said the Democrats' treatment of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is the "most despicable thing" he has seen in politics.

Graham said Thursday that Democrats sat on allegations against Kavanaugh and then sprung them on the nominee at the last minute in a desperate attempt to prevent his confirmation.

The South Carolina senator said Democrats want to "destroy" Kavanaugh's life and hold the seat open in the hope of winning the White House in 2020.

Graham said a vote against Kavanaugh would "legitimize the most despicable thing I have ever seen in politics." He also called the Democrats' tactics "the most unethical sham."

Graham supported Republicans' ultimately successful efforts to block action on President Barack Obama's Supreme Court nomination of Judge Merrick Garland.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsbrett kavanaughu.s. & worldsupreme courtu.s. supreme courtwashington d.c.christine blasey fordsenate
BRETT KAVANAUGH
Brett Kavanaugh explains 'devil's triangle' yearbook reference
WATCH: Key moments from the Kavanaugh-Ford hearing
Read Brett Kavanaugh's statement to Senate Judiciary Committee
Kavanaugh hearing: Who is prosecutor Rachel Mitchell?
More brett kavanaugh
POLITICS
Brett Kavanaugh explains 'devil's triangle' yearbook reference
WATCH: Key moments from the Kavanaugh-Ford hearing
Read Brett Kavanaugh's statement to Senate Judiciary Committee
Kavanaugh hearing: Who is prosecutor Rachel Mitchell?
More Politics
Top Stories
Body believed to be missing 6-year-old Maddox Ritch found during search
WATCH: ABC11 Eyewitness News at 6 p.m.
Brett Kavanaugh explains 'devil's triangle' yearbook reference
Mosquitoes emerge as new health danger in Hurricane Florence aftermath
The Triangle gears up for a busy weekend of events
Parents accuse 2 Cumberland school teachers of assaulting child with autism
First Alert Mode: Risk for severe weather today
Maddox Ritch: 911 caller said father 'didn't act like a concerned parent'
Show More
WATCH LIVE: Brett Kavanaugh, accuser testify on allegations
WATCH: Christine Blasey Ford full statement
Read Brett Kavanaugh's statement to Senate Judiciary Committee
Eric Reid, who filed grievance with NFL, signs with Panthers
Florence floods breed large, aggressive mosquitoes
More News