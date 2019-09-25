Politics

Groups hit college campuses on National Voter Registration Day

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Advocacy groups took part in National Voter Registration Day by setting up several booths are various locations throughout the Triangle.

A lot of people just don't really know that or know the impact of their vote. So I think informing them of just how powerful it is to actually be involved in voting is a major step in bettering our community," said Vishaal Pillai, an NC State student who volunteered with North Carolina Asian Americans Together on Tuesday.

They held events at NC State's Talley Student Union, as well as on-campus at Duke and UNC-Chapel Hill.

Pillai said students have become more engaged in politics since the time he began at NC State.

"Young people are a real political force and it's really important for us to engage them on campuses," added Danica Lee, the Youth Engagement Director for North Carolina Asian Americans Together.

The organization said a recent Tufts University study highlights the results of outreach efforts.

In 2018, the percentage of Asian-American students who voted was nearly three times higher than in 2014. That spike helped fuel an overall increase of 17 percent in Asian-American voters in the same time period.

"I think POC in America, in general, are trying to get more involved because we understand that there are a lot of systems against us in the best way we can, the most peaceful way we can," Pillai explained.

In Durham, Siembra NC held several "pop-up" events outside restaurants Tuesday afternoon.

"Durham has 40,000 Latinos that are eligible to register to vote. There's only 9,000 registered to vote right now," said Kathy Diaz, who works with Siembra NC.

Diaz recently moved to Durham from Atlanta, where she took part in similar outreach efforts.

"We're definitely knocking on doors three times a week. And that's been amazing. Most people have no idea about the election. They also have no idea about the affordable housing bond," said Diaz.

Registration for Raleigh's mayoral election has passed, though people can still update their registration during early voting.

North Carolina law states that voter registration applications must be received by the applicant's respective board 25 days before the date of an election.

People who are not registered in a county may register to vote during the one-stop early voting period.

To learn more about voter registration rules, click here.
