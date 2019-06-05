Politics

Homeland Security will investigate Durham polling equipment used in 2016 election

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will investigate the election software that caused problems in Durham County in 2016.

Election issues arose early during Election Day 2016 in Durham. Many of the machines used to check in voters told them that they had already voted. This forced many precincts to switch to paper ballots.

The electronic voting software was provided by VR Systems. That company said Special Council Robert Mueller's report identified it as a target of Russian hacking efforts.

VR Systems told the State Board of Elections its security was attacked but not compromised, according to ABC11 newsgathering partners at the News & Observer.

Previous investigations from Durham and North Carolina officials found no evidence that Russian, or any other outside, interference played a role in the 2016 election day problems.

However, the current North Carolina State Board of Elections said it does not have the technical expertise to forensically examine the laptops to rule out external interference. For this reason, DHS will be sent the laptops to begin a thorough investigation.

"We appreciate the Department of Homeland Security's willingness to make this a priority so the lingering questions from 2016 can be addressed in advance of 2020," said Karen Brinson Bell, the newly appointed executive director of the State Board of Elections.

