Hometown Voices: SE Raleigh voters motivated heading into Election Day

Final stop on the #ABC11 Hometown Voices tour is southeast Raleigh, where the population is predominantly Black and the politics are decidedly Democratic. Our voices did not all vote the same way; all motivated by something different in #Vote2020 pic.twitter.com/bMDSREfcbI — Joel Brown (@JoelBrownABC11) November 3, 2020

The final stop on the ABC11 Hometown Voices tour was the southeast side of Raleigh -- where the population is predominantly Black and the politics are decidedly Democratic.ABC11 spoke to a 35-year-old rapper and burgeoning entrepreneur who is focused much more on local elections than the race for the White House; a 49-year-old storm recovery logistics expert working to win over more African Americans to support President Trump; and two Black Vietnam War veterans eager for a change.On the eve of Election Day, these were four voices debating big choices. And like the majority of North Carolina, all of them have already voted.