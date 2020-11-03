vote 2020

Hometown Voices: SE Raleigh voters motivated heading into Election Day

By
The final stop on the ABC11 Hometown Voices tour was the southeast side of Raleigh -- where the population is predominantly Black and the politics are decidedly Democratic.

ABC11 spoke to a 35-year-old rapper and burgeoning entrepreneur who is focused much more on local elections than the race for the White House; a 49-year-old storm recovery logistics expert working to win over more African Americans to support President Trump; and two Black Vietnam War veterans eager for a change.



On the eve of Election Day, these were four voices debating big choices. And like the majority of North Carolina, all of them have already voted.

