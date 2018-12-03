GEORGE H.W. BUSH

Honoring Bush 41: George H.W. Bush to lie in state at U.S. Capitol

EMBED </>More Videos

President George H.W. Bush's service dog Sully arrives with family at the funeral home before the president's casket departs.

President George H.W. Bush will lie in state in Washington D.C. with a public visitation in Houston, before arriving at his final resting place in College Station, alongside wife Barbara and daughter Robin.

H.W. Bush is the 41st President of the United States. He died at the age of 94, less than eight months after his wife passed.

Bush's funeral service will happen Thursday at 10 a.m. at St. Martin's Episcopal Church in Texas, but there are many other services planned before then.

Monday morning, Bush's casket left the Texas funeral home.

EMBED More News Videos

The body of President George H.W. Bush is leaving the funeral home and heading to Ellington Airport.



At 11:30 Monday morning, the casket and Bush's immediate family got on the airplane normally called Air Force One--the plane is not officially considered Air Force One unless the current president is on board--to head to Washington D.C.

Bush is scheduled to arrive at the Capitol and begin lying in state before 5 p.m.

RELATED: George H.W. Bush's final words: 'I love you, too'

Bush will remain at the Capitol until Dec. 5. That day he will spend the morning at Washington National Cathedral before being returned to Texas' St. Martin's Episcopal Church for his Dec. 6 funeral.

The honorary pallbearers for the first movement of Bush's body will be members of Bush's secret service detail.

President Bush will be wearing his final pair of socks that will pay tribute to his lifetime of service in the Navy.

The train will run through Tomball, Magnolia and Navasota on the way to College Station, and the ride is expected to last 2.5 hours.
EMBED More News Videos

President George H.W. Bush to be transported to Texas A&M presidential library aboard Bush 4141.



Only five other presidents have had funeral trains, with the last being President Eisenhower. This was something President Bush wanted because he loved trains.

Once the train arrives in College Station, it will be greeted by the Corps of Cadets. At the library, there will be a brief service with a flyover with the missing man formation.

PHOTOS: Former President George HW Bush through the years


Following the service, the family will accompany the casket to the burial site, alongside his wife Barbara and daughter Robin.

RELATED: George and Barbara Bush: A love story for the ages
FULL COVERAGE: The death of George H.W. Bush
  • Moving cartoon reunites Bush 41 with Barbara and daughter

  • Flags at half-staff for 30 days following George H.W. Bush's death

  • Prayer from George H.W. Bush's 1989 inauguration fills National Cathedral

  • Bush's custom-made train to transport him to final resting place

  • George H.W. Bush's letter to Bill Clinton: A grace note for the ages

  • George H.W. Bush's love letter to Barbara proves love is as strong as ever

  • George H.W. Bush: 5 things you didn't know about the former president

  • Former Pres. George H.W. Bush was proud of service dog 'Sully'

  • George H.W. Bush steals rodeo spotlight from Garth Brooks


    • Report a Typo
    Related Topics:
    politicsgeorge h.w. bushfuneralTexasWashington D.C.
    (Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
    GEORGE H.W. BUSH
    Service dog 'Sully H.W. Bush' will go on to help wounded soldiers
    Inside the growing Bush family political dynasty
    WATCH: George HW Bush to lie in state
    George HW Bush tribute to be held Monday
    More george h.w. bush
    POLITICS
    Inside the growing Bush family political dynasty
    UNC proposes $5.3M on-campus education center to house Silent Sam
    Wake County Sheriff-elect Gerald Baker sworn in
    George HW Bush tribute to be held Monday
    More Politics
    Top Stories
    UNC proposes $5.3M on-campus education center to house Silent Sam
    Petition urges visa so Hania Aguilar's father can attend funeral
    Hootie & The Blowfish coming to Raleigh on 2019 tour
    Pedestrian hit, killed in crash on Western Boulevard
    Snow this weekend? It's possible!
    Secret Santa pays off $29K in layaway items at Walmart
    Former NC Governor Martin recalls time with George H.W. Bush
    Preschool mistakenly serves kids Pine-Sol instead of apple juice
    Show More
    Killer on the run after escaping jail by posing as cellmate
    'Christmas Vacation' holiday display causes panic in Texas
    Wake County Sheriff-elect Gerald Baker sworn in
    Man dies in hospital following Knightdale shooting
    Police investigating after fatal shooting in Durham
    More News