House Dems ask former President Trump to testify under oath in Senate impeachment trial

By ERIC TUCKER, MARY CLARE JALONICK and JILL COLVIN
WASHINGTON -- House Democrats have asked former President Donald Trump to testify under oath for his Senate impeachment trial.

A Trump adviser did not immediately return a message seeking comment about the letter from House impeachment managers.

The Senate impeachment trial starts in earnest on February 9.

Trump is charged with inciting a mob of supporters that stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6. House impeachment managers made the request in a letter Thursday.
