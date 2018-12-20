WASHINGTON --The Republican-led House has approved funding for President Donald Trump's border wall in legislation that pushes the government closer to a partial government shutdown.
The House voted 217-185, largely along party lines. The bill now goes to the Senate, where it has almost no chance of passing.
Senators already passed their bill to avert a shutdown by extending funds to Feb. 8. It did not include the wall funding.
Meanwhile, Purple Heart recipient Brian Kolfage launched a GoFundMe page to help pay for the border wall. It has raised more than $3 million in four days.
Without resolution, government funding for various departments expires at midnight Friday.
Trump had given mixed signals on how hard he would push for $5 billion in border wall funds. But he dug in Thursday, telling House Republican leaders he wouldn't sign the Senate bill that didn't have the money.
Rep. Mark Meadows, R-North Carolina, the chair of the House Freedom Caucus, conceded that the bill is unlikely to clear the Senate, but said he hoped it would push the upper chamber to strike a deal to pass some additional funding for the wall.
"I do believe that Senator Schumer is a deal maker, I think that right now Senator Schumer, Senator McConnell and the president can hopefully make a deal."
Meadows, who met with Trump at the White House on Thursday, said he doesn't believe the president would sign a stop-gap funding bill without $5.7 billion in wall funding -- even if both chambers fail to pass the measure and the House sends a "clean" measure to his desk Friday.
"It is a possibility that it gets put on the floor, but it's not a possibility that it gets signed into law," Meadows predicted. "He made that clear today."
Trump also will not travel to Florida on Friday for Christmas if the government is headed toward a partial shutdown.
That's the word late Thursday from two of Trump's senior advisers.
Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters at the White House that Trump "will not travel in a shutdown."
Policy adviser Stephen Miller also says Trump will stay at the White House absent an agreement with Congress to keep parts of the government open.
Trump told House Republican leaders earlier Thursday that he will not sign Senate-passed legislation to keep parts of the government operating through early February because the measure does not include $5 billion he has demanded to pay for a wall he promised to build on the border with Mexico.
ABC News and The Associated Press contributed to this report.