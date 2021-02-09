Impeachment

House impeachment manager chokes up recounting Capitol siege: 'This cannot be the future of America'

WASHINGTON -- Rep. Jamie Raskin, the lead House impeachment manager, grew emotional as he concluded the Democrats' first round of arguments in former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial.

Raskin spoke about his personal experience in the Capitol on Jan. 6. He had been joined by family members that day - the day after he had buried his son, who died by suicide in December.

His daughter and son-in-law were in an office in the Capitol and hid under a desk, where they sent what they thought were their final texts. He says, "They thought they were going to die."

Separated from them in the House chamber, Raskin described people around him calling to say goodbye to their families, members removing their congressional pins to try to evade detection. And he said he heard the rioters "pounding on the door like a battering ram" - a sound he said he would "never forget."

He choked up as he recounted his daughter telling him she never wanted to return to the Capitol again.

Through tears, Raskin says, "This cannot be the future of America."

Donald Trump's historic second impeachment trial has opened in the Senate, with Democrats arguing that the former president should be convicted for inciting a violent mob of his supporters to attack the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

