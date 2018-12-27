House inaction means government shutdown will likely continue

WASHINGTON --House Republicans said Thursday that no votes are expected for the rest of the week, making it likely the government shutdown will continue.
That's according to the office of Republican Whip Steve Scalise, who announced the schedule Thursday.
Scalise's office says lawmakers are waiting on the Senate. But Senate already approved a bill to keep government running. The House panned that measure and approved a new version that included money for President Donald Trump's border wall.
They are at a stalemate.
Scalise's office says, "Please stay tuned to future updates for more information."
Christmas-season gridlock descended on the nation's capital just before the holiday, with a partial government shutdown over a dispute about money for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
Around 3:15 p.m. Saturday, the Senate adjourned for the holidays without reaching a deal to re-open the federal government.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced on the floor that day that the Senate would meet next on Dec. 27 at 4 p.m.
RELATED: Government shutdown: What will and won't happen during government shutdown
Congressional Democrats are refusing to accede to President Donald Trump's demands for $5 billion to start erecting his long-promised barrier. The stalemate comes as Republicans are in the waning days of their two-year reign controlling government.
Government operations will be disrupted during the shutdown and hundreds of thousands of federal workers will be furloughed or forced to work without pay just days before Christmas.
5 things to know about a government shutdown
Video is from a previous report and will be updated.