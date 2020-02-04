state of the union

State of the Union 2020: Start time, live stream and other info to know

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump will give the 2020 State of the Union address on Tuesday, Feb. 4.

You can watch the State of the Union live on this station's website. On television, ABC's primetime coverage of the 2020 State of the Union will start at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT/6 p.m. PT. Live coverage and analysis will begin on ABC News Live an hour beforehand.

Trump will use the address to promote what he calls the "Great American comeback," according to a senior administration official.

The speech comes at a moment when Trump is hoping to put his Senate impeachment trial behind him. White House officials say Trump wants to use the nationally-televised address to highlight his administration's efforts to bolster the economy, tighten immigration rules and lower prescription drug costs just as his reelection effort accelerates.

"I think it's safe to say the speech will celebrate American economic and military strength and present an optimistic vision of America's future," said the senior administration official, who briefed reporters on the broad outlines of the speech that Trump is scheduled to deliver before a joint session of Congress Tuesday.

Trump has invited U.S. Army veteran Tony Rankins, who has battled post-traumatic stress disorder and battled drug addiction, and Raul Ortiz, a deputy chief of the U.S. Border Patrol, to be two of his guests at the speech, the official added.

After Trump's address, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will give the Democratic response.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsgovernmentpresident donald trumpstate of the union
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STATE OF THE UNION
Nancy Pelosi clap at SOTU has social media talking
Pardoned inmate Alice Johnson moved to tears by SOTU praise
See which guests Trump is bringing to the State of the Union
FACT CHECK: 2019 State of the Union address
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1-year-old overdoses on heroin; father arrested
Community concerns prompt prostitution bust at Cary massage parlors
$3.6 million school funding measure passes in Johnston County
Doctor: flu deadlier, more concerning in Triangle than coronavirus
Kobe Bryant death: 911 calls detail moments after helicopter crash
NC's anonymous school safety reporting system already has 1,000 tips
NC-based Earth Fare to close all its grocery stores
Show More
'Hamilton' movie coming to theaters with original Broadway cast
Iowa Caucus 2020: Dem race opens in Iowa amid worry over beating Trump
Spring Lake holds procession, tributes for young firefighter killed in crash
Nash County Sheriff asks for more staff at troubled jail
Rush Limbaugh reveals lung cancer diagnosis
More TOP STORIES News