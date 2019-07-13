Hundreds in downtown Raleigh protest conditions at border

This is one of 700 #Lights4Liberty event around the country. About to kick off @Lights4Liberty #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/KQnsvCtqSe — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) July 12, 2019

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hundreds gathered Friday night as part of the Lights for Liberty event.More than 800 of these vigils happened across the country to protest the inhumane conditions at the border faced by undocumented migrants, including children.Community leaders and elected officials addressed the situation at the border as well as current immigration policy.The event comes days before a massive deportation effort by Immigrations and Customs Enforcement.Though no action will happen in North Carolina, ICE has made clear that if you have a deportation order, it could be coming for you at any time."So many people are not speaking," said Joan McAlister, who has a background in foster care. "They feel badly about what's going on and they hate what's going on but they're not out saying this. We're supposed to be welcoming refugees and protecting them from the dangers that they're facing and that's not what we're doing."ICE said it prioritizes the arrest and removal of people here illegally who pose a threat to national security, public safety and border security.