Politics

Hundreds in downtown Raleigh protest conditions at border

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hundreds gathered Friday night as part of the Lights for Liberty event.

More than 800 of these vigils happened across the country to protest the inhumane conditions at the border faced by undocumented migrants, including children.

Community leaders and elected officials addressed the situation at the border as well as current immigration policy.



The event comes days before a massive deportation effort by Immigrations and Customs Enforcement.

Though no action will happen in North Carolina, ICE has made clear that if you have a deportation order, it could be coming for you at any time.

"So many people are not speaking," said Joan McAlister, who has a background in foster care. "They feel badly about what's going on and they hate what's going on but they're not out saying this. We're supposed to be welcoming refugees and protecting them from the dangers that they're facing and that's not what we're doing."



ICE said it prioritizes the arrest and removal of people here illegally who pose a threat to national security, public safety and border security.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsraleighprotestborder patroldeportationiceraidimmigration
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Heartbreaking:' Triangle patients, doctors react to California embryo mix-up
Saturdays removed off parking enforcement in downtown Fayetteville
Report: FTC approves roughly $5B fine for Facebook
Sand swallows car as Tropical Storm Barry approaches
Durham event lets everyone try wheelchair basketball
Bill named after Fort Bragg soldier with cancer passes House
ABC11 360: Why Medicaid Expansion is pushing lawmakers to their corners
Show More
Georgia man dies in Dominican Republic; 11th American to die there since June 2018
6 beagles rescued from China meat market set to arrive in the Triangle
Triangle could be future destination for new transit system
18-year-old shot and killed, woman wounded in Rocky Mount shooting
Raleigh man accused of selling illegal drugs on social media
More TOP STORIES News