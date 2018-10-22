I-Team: Voter rolls increase by 150,000 since November 2016.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --More voices, more votes.
The ABC11 I-Team on Monday combed through an array of new data on voter registration in North Carolina, offering potential outlooks for turnout and engagement in the 2018 midterm elections.
The data, released by the North Carolina State Board of Elections and Ethics Enforcement, lists the number of registered voters by county, gender, party affiliation and ethnicity, as of October 20, 2018. The I-Team then compared those numbers to the data from November 8, 2016.
In Wake County, the overall number of registered voters rose from 705,093 to 735,934 - a difference of more than 30,000. Statewide, registered voters rose from 6,918,150 to 7,067,260 - a difference of more than 150,000
If you are qualified to vote, you still may register in person and then vote at early voting sites until Saturday, November 3.
To be qualified:
- You must be a U.S. citizen.
- You must be at least 18 years of age, or will be 18 on or before November 6, 2018, the date of the general election.
- You must not be actively on probation or parole for a felony conviction
- You must reside in this county and will have lived at your voting residence for at least 30 days prior to November 6, 2018 - the date of this election.
Same-day registrations are verified within two days through the county board of elections, which checks NC driver's license/ID or Social Security number, updates on the statewide registration database, and search for possible duplicate registrations in this county. In addition, the county board of elections verifies addresses by mail by sending you a verification mailing your NC voter registration card.
In the event the county board of elections cannot verify the address, voter registration application will be denied and your absentee vote may be subject to challenge and subsequently be discarded.
