ICE raids on undocumented families in 10 cities to begin Sunday, report says

SAN FRANCISCO -- ICE raids on thousands of undocumented families are set to begin Sunday, according to a new report.
Ten cities were specifically named as sites for the upcoming ICE raids--Houston, Denver, Miami, New Orleans, New York, Baltimore, Chicago, Atlanta and San Francisco--according to a New York Times report.
The report says ICE's goal is to deport the families as quickly as possible. Family members arrested together will be held in family detention centers in Pennsylvania and Texas according to the Times.
"Collateral" deportations also appear to be a part of the President's plan. In those situations, authorities may detain immigrants who happen to be on the scene, even if they are not the intended target of the raid.
Mayors of many of the cities being targeted have opposed the plan. San Francisco's mayor said last month that the raids were created to "inflict as much pain and fear as possible."
President Trump had previously postponed the raids to give lawmakers time to work out their own immigration proposals. ICE agents were then targeting at least 2,000 immigrants.
ICE is not commenting on the specific details related to the pending operation.
The plan is being heavily criticized by Democratic lawmakers and some mayors who said they will not cooperate with ICE. Many immigrant advocates have started campaigns to make sure people know their rights when ICE agents show up at their doors. ICE agents are not legally allowed to forcibly enter someone's house.
