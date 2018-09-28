POLITICS

In Raleigh, sexual assault survivors rally in support of Kavanaugh accuser

Sexual assault survivors and other supporters rallied outside the North Carolina General Assembly

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Sexual assault survivors and other supporters rallied outside the North Carolina General Assembly in support of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, who claims she was sexually assaulted by Supreme County nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh decades ago.

Jennifer Condrey said the stirring testimony has triggered a lot of memories of her own experience.

"It's been very draining. It's been very exhausting to experiencing this," she said.



Condrey said it has been 27 years since she was raped in a college dorm room and watching Kavanaugh's testimony has been infuriating.

"It just amazing to me all these years later, we haven't learned from our mistakes and that we're kind of doing it the wrong way again," Condrey said.

She is glad the Senate panel is seeking an FBI investigation.

RELATED: President Trump orders new FBI probe into Kavanaugh

"I'm just kind of flabbergasted given Kavanaugh's attitude and his display yesterday that we are still waiting to rush him into such a high, well-esteemed position," said Condrey.

There was a national walkout this past Monday. Supporters left their homes and jobs in support of sexual assault and harassment survivors.
