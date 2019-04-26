NRA

Oliver North says he won't serve 2nd term as NRA president amid power struggle

In this April 26, 2019, photo, National Rifle Association President Col. Oliver North speaks at the National Rifle Association Institute for Legislative Action Leadership Forum. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

By Lisa Marie Pane
INDIANAPOLIS -- Retired Lt. Col. Oliver North said Saturday that he will not serve a second term as the president of the National Rifle Association amid inner turmoil in the gun-rights group.

In a statement read to members of the group Saturday, North said he believes a committee should be set up to review the NRA's finances. North was not present at the meeting when the statement was read by Richard Childress, the NRA's first vice president.

"There is a clear crisis and it needs to be dealt with" if the NRA is to survive, North's statement said.

His announcement came after an effort by some members to force out top executive Wayne LaPierre, who has long been the public face of the group.

LaPierre sent a letter to board members Thursday saying that North was trying to push him out by threatening to release "damaging" information about him to the board.

North, best known for his role in the Iran-Contra scandal of the 1980s, is nearing the end of his first one-year term. His announcement that he will not serve a second term is a clear sign that his efforts to force out LaPierre have failed.

LaPierre got two standing ovations from the crowd of more than 1,000 NRA members before giving a scheduled speech after North's announcement. He began by using standard NRA talking points, going after the mainstream media and lawmakers who seek to restrict gun rights. He did not mention his feud with North.

"Our enemies have sunk to new lows," LaPierre said, blasting Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York, where regulators have scrutinized NRA operations.

The NRA has sued the state, claiming its rights under the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment are being violated. In an unusual pairing, the American Civil Liberties Union has joined the NRA in its fight.

NRA officials are concerned that regulators in New York - where its charter was filed - are attempting to strip the group of its nonprofit status.

LaPierre told the crowd that efforts to strip away the Second Amendment right to bear arms will fail.

"We won't accept it. We will resist it. We won't give an inch," he said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsindianagun safetygun controlgun lawsnrau.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
NRA
Country star Eric Church unloads on the NRA
Candidate drops f-bomb against NRA in searing campaign ad
Raleigh's newest student activists watch Trump's NRA speech, advocate for change
Weapons banned during Trump, Pence NRA appearance
TOP STORIES
Date of late Wake Forest High student barred from attending school prom
Raleigh police makes arrest in May 2018 homicide
Brewgaloo: What you need to know
Parents of Paige Merical hold flag-raising ceremony to honor life
Who is Hamilton the Pig? He's brought the Canes a lot of luck
Staal lifts Hurricanes past Islanders 1-0 in OT in Game 1
Brewgaloo to Dogwood Festival, things to do this weekend
Show More
I-Team: Some hurricane victims might wait years for relief money
Movie lovers in the Triangle excited for 'Avengers: End Game'
Kids II recalls all rocking sleepers due to infant deaths, CPSC says
Severe thunderstorm watch for areas northeast of the Triangle
Ohio woman with distinctive tattoos arrested for 3rd time in 6 months
More TOP STORIES News