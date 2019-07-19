Iran's Revolutionary Guard says it has seized British oil tanker in Strait of Hormuz

TEHRAN, Iran -- Iran's Revolutionary Guard says it has seized a British oil tanker that was passing through the Strait of Hormuz.The IRGC's website, sepahnews.com, says the tanker "Impero Stena" was seized Friday by IRGC forces for "non-compliance with international maritime laws and regulations" and has transferred the vessel to an Iranian port.The report did not elaborate what port it was transferred to.