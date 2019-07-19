Politics

Iran's Revolutionary Guard says it has seized British oil tanker in Strait of Hormuz

Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif addresses the High Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development, at United Nations headquarters, Wednesday, July 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

TEHRAN, Iran -- Iran's Revolutionary Guard says it has seized a British oil tanker that was passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

The IRGC's website, sepahnews.com, says the tanker "Impero Stena" was seized Friday by IRGC forces for "non-compliance with international maritime laws and regulations" and has transferred the vessel to an Iranian port.

The report did not elaborate what port it was transferred to.

DEVELOPING: More information will be added to this report as it becomes available.
