Iran's Revolutionary Guard says it has seized British oil tanker in Strait of Hormuz

TEHRAN, Iran -- Iran's Revolutionary Guard says it has seized a British oil tanker that was passing through the Strait of Hormuz.
The IRGC's website, sepahnews.com, says the tanker "Impero Stena" was seized Friday by IRGC forces for "non-compliance with international maritime laws and regulations" and has transferred the vessel to an Iranian port.
The report did not elaborate what port it was transferred to.
DEVELOPING: More information will be added to this report as it becomes available.
