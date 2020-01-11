Politics

Iran says it 'unintentionally' shot down Ukrainian jetliner, killing 176

By NASSER KARIMI and JOSEPH KRAUSS
TEHRAN, Iran -- Iran announced Saturday that its military 'unintentionally' shot down a Ukrainian jetliner, killing all 176 aboard.

The statement came Saturday morning and blamed "human error" for the shootdown.

The jetliner, a Boeing 737 operated by Ukrainian International Airlines, went down on the outskirts of Tehran during takeoff just hours after Iran launched a barrage of missiles at U.S. forces.

Iran had denied for several days that a missile downed the aircraft. But then the U.S. and Canada, citing intelligence, said they believe Iran shot down the aircraft.

The plane, en route to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, was carrying 167 passengers and nine crew members from several countries, including 82 Iranians, at least 63 Canadians and 11 Ukrainians, according to officials.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsukraineiranplane crash
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
House approves measure to restrain Trump's actions against Iran
Video appears to show Ukrainian airline hit over Iran
Iran plane crash kills 176 on flight headed to Ukraine
Iran strikes back at US with missile attack at bases in Iraq
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fayetteville restaurant holds fundraiser for detective in need of kidney
1 injured in shooting at Durham apartment complex, police say
2 CO deaths in the '90s sparked change in Raleigh public housing
Wake County dad on mission to share story of son who took his life
Former UNC women's coach Hatchell cited in pedestrian death
Whole Foods closing Wake County bakery
Frustrated McDougald residents to remain in hotels another week
Show More
Driver seen on video passing cars on I-540 shoulder arrested
Johnston Co. Schools interim superintendent abruptly resigns
Maleah Davis' father lunges at suspect in his daughter's death
Ft. Bragg officials brief soldiers, families amid tensions overseas
Raleigh chef paralyzed in motorcycle crash gets robotic arm
More TOP STORIES News