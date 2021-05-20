gaza strip

Israel, Hamas agree to cease-fire to end bloody 11-day war

By Fares Akram and Joseph Krauss, Associated Press
EMBED <>More Videos

Israel approves cease-fire: Media reports

JERUSALEM -- Israel and Hamas announced a cease-fire Thursday, ending a bruising 11-day war that caused widespread destruction in the Gaza Strip and brought life in much of Israel to a standstill.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said Israel accepted the Egyptian proposal after a late-night meeting of his Security Cabinet. Hamas quickly followed suit and said it would honor the deal.

Egypt's state-run MENA news agency said the truce would take effect at 2 a.m., roughly three hours after the announcement.

EMBED More News Videos

Israeli airstrikes have killed at least six people Wednesday as Biden is taking a "tougher tone" in calls with Israel, sources say.



In a statement, Netanyahu's office said the Security Cabinet unanimously approved the proposal after recommendations from the military chief of staff and other top defense officials. The statement boasted of "significant achievements in the operation, some of which are unprecedented" and included a veiled threat against Hamas.

"The political leaders emphasized that the reality on the ground will determine the future of the campaign," the statement said.

Taher Nounou, a Hamas official, confirmed the deal. "The Palestinian resistance will commit itself to this deal as long as the occupation is committed," he said.

The agreement would close the heaviest round of fighting between the bitter enemies since a 50-day war in 2014, and once again there was no clear winner. Israel inflicted heavy damage on Hamas but was unable to prevent the rocket fire that has disrupted life for millions of Israelis for more than a decade.

VIDEO: Man who lost wife, 4 children to Israeli airstrike reunite with surviving infant son
EMBED More News Videos

Mohammed Hadidi reunites with his five-month-old son Omar at a Gaza City hospital the rest of his children and wife were killed by Israeli airstrikes Saturday (via MSDR News Network).



The fighting began May 10, when Hamas militants in Gaza fired long-range rockets toward Jerusalem after days of clashes between Palestinian protesters and Israeli police at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, a flashpoint site that is known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as the Temple Mount. Heavy-handed police tactics at the compound and the threatened eviction of dozens of Palestinian families by Jewish settlers had inflamed tensions.

Israel launched hundreds of airstrikes during the operation, targeting what it said was Hamas' military infrastructure, including a vast tunnel network. Hamas and other militant groups embedded in residential areas fired over 4,000 rockets at Israeli cities, with hundreds falling short and most of the rest intercepted.

At least 230 Palestinians were killed, including 65 children and 39 women, with 1,710 people wounded, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, which does not break the numbers down into fighters and civilians.

Hamas and the militant group Islamic Jihad said at least 20 of their fighters were killed, while Israel said the number was at least 130. Some 58,000 Palestinians have fled their homes, many of them seeking shelter in crowded U.N. schools at a time of a raging coronavirus outbreak.

EMBED More News Videos

Calls are growing for a cease-fire as violence intensifies in the Gaza Strip.



Twelve people in Israel, including a 5-year-old boy, a 16-year-old girl and a soldier, were also killed.

Since the fighting began, Gaza's infrastructure, already weakened by a 14-year blockade, has rapidly deteriorated.

Medical supplies, water and fuel for electricity are running low in the territory, on which Israel and Egypt imposed the blockade after Hamas seized power in 2007.

Israel considers Hamas, an Islamic militant group that seeks its destruction, to be a terrorist group and Hamas' government is not internationally recognized.

Israeli bombing has damaged over 50 schools across the territory, according to advocacy group Save the Children, completely destroying at least six. While repairs are done, education will be disrupted for nearly 42,000 children.

Israeli attacks have also damaged at least 18 hospitals and clinics and destroyed one health facility, the World Health Organization said. Nearly half of all essential drugs have run out.

WATCH: Israel strike in Gaza destroys building with AP, other media
EMBED More News Videos

An Israeli airstrike destroyed a high-rise building in Gaza City that housed offices of The Associated Press and other media outlets on Saturday.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsisraelmilitarypalestineu.s. & worldgaza strip
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
GAZA STRIP
Israeli airstrikes kill 6, level large family home in Gaza
Strike from Gaza kills 2 as Israel topples 6-story building
Biden expresses 'support' for Gaza cease-fire
Israel kills 42 in Gaza as Netanyahu warns war will go on
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman killed when GoDurham bus jumps curb at station, police say
UNC disputes that 1619 Project journalist was ever offered tenure
Pregnant woman shot, killed in Fayetteville
NOAA predicts another above-normal Atlantic hurricane season
'I'm scared': Black man punched, dragged in deadly arrest, video shows
Wake County high school students embrace alternative proms
LATEST: NC's COVID metrics trending in right direction
Show More
Remembrance plans released for 1-year after George Floyd's death
Biden signs bill addressing rise in anti-Asian hate crimes
Alleged Facebook confession leads to renewed push for justice
Major proposal could overhaul how to buy a handgun in NC
Video shows cop single-handedly lift car off woman to save her life
More TOP STORIES News