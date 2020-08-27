ivanka trump

Ivanka Trump to introduce dad at RNC as 'people's president'

She's expected to offer personal insights into the Republican president's decision-making and draw contrasts between her father and Joe Biden.
By Darlene Superville
WASHINGTON -- When she introduces her father at the Republican National Convention on Thursday, Ivanka Trump intends to focus on the help he's offered working families along with personal insights into how he makes decisions, according to two people with direct knowledge of her plans.

Ivanka Trump will also draw contrasts between Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden, according to the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity to preview her remarks.

The president plans to accept the GOP nomination in a speech from the White House lawn despite questions about the propriety of using government property for such an overt political purpose.

"Four years ago, I told you my father would focus on making child care affordable and accessible," Ivanka Trump is expected to say, according to excerpts of her speech provided to The Associated Press. "As part of Republican tax cuts, in 2019 alone, our child tax credit put over $2,000 into the pockets of 40 million American families." The Treasury Department's Office of Tax Analysis said in a May 2019 report that an estimated 40 million families would benefit.

Ivanka Trump introduced her father at the 2016 convention. She joined him in the White House as an unpaid senior adviser, focused mostly on workforce development and job training issues, child care, paid family leave and helping women in developing countries.

Aides said she has been cleared by the White House counsel's office to present the president on Thursday because she's doing so as his daughter and on her own time.

Ivanka Trump will also introduce her businessman father as the "people's president" - in keeping with a weeklong convention effort to humanize him. The president has seen his public standing hobbled by his often aggressive rhetoric and handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
