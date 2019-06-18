Ivanka Trump, Fortune 100 CEOs visit Charlotte to talk U.S. manufacturing

Trump, the eldest daughter of President Donald Trump, is made the trip alongside U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross.
Energizing to see firsthand how industry-led #WorkforceDevelopment programs impact the lives of current & future employees + apprentices at Siemens Charlotte!@SiemensUSA pledged to create 75,000 NEW training & enhanced career opportunities though our #PledgetoAmericasWorkers! pic.twitter.com/ZhMd66GKcf— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 18, 2019
The major event that brought them them to town is a meeting of the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board, a federal commission whose self-described mission is to help the Federal Government "encourage the private sector and educational institutions to combat the skills crisis by investing in and increasing demand-driven education, training, and re-training for American workers."
RIGHT NOW: Advisor to @POTUS @IvankaTrump tours @Siemens Energy Hub in Charlotte, meets with three participants of apprenticeship program. @SecretaryRoss also here, along with members of @Siemens_Energy board. @ABC11_WTVD @ABCPolitics pic.twitter.com/r57OokiLuQ— Jonah Kaplan (@KaplanABC11) June 18, 2019
Along with Advisor Trump and Secretary Ross, members of the board include Apple CEO Tim Cook, senior executives from IBM, Home Depot and Visa, Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles, the governors of Indiana and Iowa, and others.
"Our collective aim is to ensure that all Americans can benefit from the nation's historic economic boom and record low unemployment rates," Trump declared at the commission's first meeting in March. "We must also focus on helping those most vulnerable to having their jobs displaced due to the rapid pace of technological change, and work together to assist them in learning a new skill so they can continue to provide for themselves and for their families."
.@IvankaTrump calls for “inclusive growth” in American economy, taking a populist tone at a table of some of the most powerful corporate executives in the world. “I hope everyone at this table will help us” to give Americans more chances at success. @ABCPolitics @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/P3Bbv02sWv— Jonah Kaplan (@KaplanABC11) June 18, 2019
Tuesday's itinerary began at Siemens Energy Hub, a large campus southeast of Charlotte that's home to plants manufacturing steam turbines, gas turbines, generators, and other equipment used by energy producers across the country.
Siemens, a German conglomerate, opened a standalone apprenticeship program in 2014 that recruits from local high schools and community colleges.