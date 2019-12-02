Jimmy Carter hospitalized with urinary tract infection

AMERICUS, Ga. -- Former President Jimmy Carter has been hospitalized with a urinary tract infection.In a statement released Monday, Carter's office said he was admitted to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Georgia over the weekend but is "feeling better and looks forward to returning home soon."Just last week, Carter was released from Emory University Hospital in Atlanta after recovering from surgery to relieve pressure on his brain caused by bleeding from a fall.A fall last spring required him to get hip replacement surgery. Then on Oct. 6, he hit his head in another fall and received 14 stitches, but still traveled to Nashville, Tennessee, to help build a Habitat for Humanity home shortly thereafter. He fractured his pelvis in another fall later that month and was briefly hospitalized.The nation's oldest-ever ex-president still teaches Sunday school about twice monthly in his hometown of Plains in southwest Georgia. He will take a break from teaching for the rest of the year "to make sure he takes the full surgery recovery time before teaching again," according to a statement from Maranatha Baptist Church.