Politics

Joe Biden, Julian Castro spar over immigration, learning 'the lessons of the past'

DETROIT -- Former Vice President Joe Biden and former Obama administration housing secretary Julián Castro clashed over immigration policy during Wednesday night's debate.

Castro has promised to make illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border punishable by a civil penalty and is repeating that call Wednesday.

He says that doesn't mean endorsing "open borders," but says some in his party, including some on the debate stage, have "taken the bait" and fallen for a Republican talking point.

Biden says he doesn't support decriminalizing such border crossing. He also says he never heard Castro "talk about any of this while he was secretary."

Castro responds, "It looks like one of us has learned the lessons of the past and one of us hasn't."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsimmigration reformpresidential racepresidential debatedemocratsjoe biden2020 presidential electionimmigration
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Protesters interrupt Booker at opening of Democratic debate
Biden to Harris before debate: 'Go easy on me, kid'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Raleigh's Moore Square vandalized just before grand re-opening
Pop-up storms move through the Triangle
Smithfield mom, kids escape brazen midday armed robbery
Raleigh researcher's skin-crawling video shows ant sting up close
Durham 3-year-old runs lemonade stand to help babies in need
Why everyone is smiling at the orange payphone in downtown Raleigh
Historical highway marker to honor groundbreaking Durham tennis club
Show More
Why this descendant of slaves says he's against reparations
Fayetteville police release 911 calls from robbery caught on camera
Carolina Hurricanes need your help naming its new beer
Democrats fight over health care, immigration at debate
Tropical system in Atlantic could become storm, depression
More TOP STORIES News