Joe Biden plans campaign trip to North Carolina

Former Vice President Joe Biden will be making a pre-Halloween trip to North Carolina.
The Democratic presidential hopeful plans to be in the Tar Heel state on Sunday, October 27.
Biden's campaign has not yet said exactly where the candidate will be or what type of campaign events he'll be attending when he's here.
Other Democratic presidential hopesfuls who have recently visited North Carolina include Bernie Sanders and Kamala Harris.
President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have also recently made campaign stops in North Carolina.
