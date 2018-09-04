POLITICS

John McCain's widow says former Sen. Jon Kyl will be named as replacement

John McCain's widow, Cindy McCain, says former U.S. Sen. Jon Kyl will be named as his replacement in the U.S. Senate. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

WASHINGTON --
John McCain's widow says former Arizona U.S. Sen. Jon Kyl will be named as her deceased husband's replacement in the U.S. Senate.

In this Dec. 30, 2012, file photo, Senate Minority Whip Jon Kyl, R-Ariz., walks between the Senate chamber and the office of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell in Washington.



Cindy McCain disclosed the choice Tuesday ahead of a news conference by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, who will make the appointment.

The appointee will fill the seat until the next general election in 2020. In that cycle, voters will get to decide who fills the remainder of McCain's seat through 2022.

RELATED: John McCain buried in Annapolis next to best friend from Naval Academy

The political stakes are high since Kyl could participate in the vote on whether to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Kyl will be rejoining the Senate at a time when Democrats are eager to take control of the chamber in this year's midterms.

McCain died Aug. 25 of brain cancer.
