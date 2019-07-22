Politics

Former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens' colleagues pay respects in ceremony

CHICAGO -- The Supreme Court says six former colleagues of the late John Paul Stevens are joining in a ceremony at the court honoring the long-serving justice, who died last week in Florida at age 99.

Justice Elena Kagan is expected to speak in the court's Great Hall, where Stevens' body will lie in repose. Kagan replaced Stevens when he retired in 2010.

Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Samuel Alito and Sonia Sotomayor also will be on hand, joined by retired Justice Anthony Kennedy.

RELATED: Former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens dead at 99
EMBED More News Videos

Former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens has died at age 99.



Court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg says the other justices are unable to attend because of prior commitments.

The public can pay respects to Stevens until 8 p.m. EDT Monday. Stevens will be buried in a private ceremony Tuesday at Arlington National Cemetery.

Stevens served more than twice the average tenure for a justice, and was only the second to mark his 90th birthday on the high court.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicssupreme courtobituaryu.s. & worldu.s. supreme court
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens dead at 99
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
$12M cigarette trafficking, money laundering ring busted in NC
How to turn your used, high-end clothing and accessories into cash
Lexington man kills rabid fox with hammer
'Freak accident' kills Raleigh man at Oak Island beach
30-year-old man killed in motorcycle-involved crash in Durham
Equifax to pay up to $700 million in breach settlement
School threatens to place kids in foster care over unpaid lunch money
Show More
Mom says IN water park told her to stop breastfeeding in public
Officer rides mechanical bull as he responds to noise complaint
Man charged in I-40 crash that injured Raleigh police officer
2 North Carolina 'history on a stick' signs found
Woman dies in motorcycle-involved crash in Fayetteville
More TOP STORIES News