Johnson pulls vote on stopgap bill for short-term government funding

House Speaker Mike Johnson on Wednesday announced he's pulling a planned vote for the afternoon on a short-term government funding bill.

The measure includes the SAVE Act, which would require individuals to provide proof of U.S. citizenship to vote. Johnson said he will continue to rally support for the act to be included in the spending bill.

"The American people demand and deserve that we do everything possible to secure the elections. That's what we've been saying consistently. That's what I have heard from the people across the country in 198 cities across 39 states. It's consistent from coast to coast, north to south," Johnson said, maintaining his support for the bill. A number of Republican lawmakers have said they oppose the measure, including Reps. Cory Mills, Tim Burchett, Thomas Massie, Jim Banks and Matt Rosendale, among others.

Johnson said he tasked Majority Whip Tom Emmer "to do the hard work and build consensus" on the plan.

"We're going to work through the weekend on that. And I want any member of Congress in either party to explain to the American people why we should not ensure that only U.S. citizens are voting in U.S. elections," Johnson, R-La., said. "We're going to work on that issue around the clock because we have an obligation to the people to do it. And that's what the fight is. That's what's important."

"It's the most pressing issue right now and we're going to get this job done," he added. "No vote today because we're in the consensus-building business here in Congress. With small majorities, that's what you do. That's what I've been doing since I became Speaker."

Johnson can only afford to lose the support of four Republicans on a party-line vote if there are no absences. House Democrats are expected to remain unified against it for the most part. However, moderate Maine Democratic Rep. Jared Golden said he would vote in favor of the bill.

Former President Donald Trump posted Tuesday on his social media platform that if congressional Republicans "don't get absolute assurances on Election Security," they should vote against a continuing resolution to fund the government.

The White House, Senate Democrats and House Democrats have all slammed Johnson's plan to tie the voter eligibility legislation to government funding.

House leaders regularly attach priority items to must-pass stopgap funding bills as a means of pushing through measures their members demand.

Johnson's opening salvo to address the looming funding deadline likely won't be a winning solution. But with a narrow majority and conservatives clamoring for the SAVE Act, he will attempt to lay down a legislative marker in the House -- and give GOP members legislation to point to on the campaign trail.

Sources said Johnson previously told members that he wanted to hold a vote on his short-term funding plan early this week. It was on the

Pressed if he'd accept a short-term funding bill without any policy riders like the SAVE Act, Johnson has said, "Let's see if they [ White House and Senate ] have the guts to tell the American people they want illegals to vote in these elections."

Senate Democrats have already said the SAVE Act is a non-starter for them, noting that it's already illegal for noncitizens to vote, but Johnson's move sets up a showdown between the chambers with just months remaining until Election Day.

What is the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act?

The SAVE Act, which has the backing of former President Donald Trump and the far-right House Freedom Caucus, is a bill that seeks to expand proof of citizenship requirements to vote in federal elections. It bans states from accepting and processing an application to register to vote in a federal election unless the applicant presents documentary proof of U.S. citizenship.

The House passed the SAVE Act on July 10 by a bipartisan vote of 221-198, with five election-year vulnerable Democrats crossing the aisle to vote with all Republicans. It's unclear whether that same support would carry over into Johnson's planed showdown vote over funding the government.

The Congressional Hispanic Caucus calls the bill "extreme and dangerous" and warns it would purge millions of legal voters from state rolls and make it much more difficult for Americans to reregister to vote.

"Let's call it what it is -- this is a direct attack on hard-working families, including Latino communities," the Congressional Hispanic Caucus said in a statement following House passage of the bill.

During a press briefing last Tuesday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called on Republicans to drop the SAVE Act from their funding bill and to instead advance a clean short-term version, called a continuing resolution, or CR.

"We want to see a clean CR," Jean-Pierre told ABC's Karen Travers. "That's what we want to see."

The administration "strongly opposes" the SAVE Act, Jean-Pierre said. "It is already illegal for non-citizens to vote in federal elections. It's already illegal."

Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Director Shalanda Young said that "Congressional Republicans are wasting time" when there is a bipartisan path for funding.

"Their 6-month CR approach ignores pressing needs that have real consequences for our defense, our veterans, and our communities," Young said in a statement last week. "We urge Congress to quickly pass a bill to keep the government open and provide emergency funding for disaster needs across the country, as they have done on a bipartisan basis many times in the past."

Senate Democrats almost sure to oppose

Johnson's proposal will set off a fierce fight between the House and the Senate, as Senate Democrats will almost certainly reject the stopgap bill because of the inclusion of the SAVE Act.

Senate Appropriations Committee Chair Patty Murray had called it a "poison pill" and a "nonstarter."

"We've seen this movie before, and we know how it ends. Senate Democrats will continue to work in a bipartisan way to ensure we can keep the government funded and deliver responsible, bipartisan spending bills that can actually be signed into law before the end of the year," Murray said.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has not yet outlined a plan for dealing with government funding, but he warned House colleagues against the inclusion of any partisan matters in a must-pass funding bill.

"As we have said each time we've had CR, the only way to get things done is in a bipartisan way and that is what has happened every time," Schumer said in a statement to ABC News.

In floor remarks today welcoming the Senate back from a six-week recess, Schumer on Monday called Johnson's opening proposal "transparently unserious and seemingly designed for scoring political points instead of avoiding a shutdown."

The March 2025 extension date proposed by Johnson also is not likely to sit well with Democrats, who may seek a much shorter stopgap that allows them to continue to debate and potentially lock in annual appropriations during the lame-duck session at the end of this year.

Schumer on Monday flatly rejected Johnson's timeline and called for a bipartisan path forward, suggesting Democrats will hold out for a clean, shorter extension.

Another funding fight

If it feels to you like we just did this, you're not wrong.

Government funding expires annually at the end of the federal government's fiscal year on Sept. 30.

Passing annual appropriations for 2024 was especially calamitous. Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy lost his job over it. Johnson was installed because of it, but not without also facing threats to his position. Johnson ultimately implemented a never-before-seen two deadline system to help push the ball over the line.

Congress did not complete its work codifying current spending levels until mid-March, blowing months past the annual deadline. By the time all the bills were passed, they only funded the government for about six months.

Once again, the deadline is fast-approaching at the end of the month.

As of Monday, the House had passed five of the 12 individual government funding bills, including for Defense, Homeland Security, Interior-Environment, Military Construction and Veterans Affairs and State-Foreign Operations.

House GOP leaders hoped they would be able to clear all 12 bills, but the reality is that there is not enough time to do so.

Right after taking the gavel in October 2023, Johnson said in a letter obtained by ABC News to colleagues that he would not break for August recess until all 12 appropriations bills had passed the House.

"DO NOT break for district work period unless all 12 appropriations bills have passed the House," Johnson wrote in his first letter as speaker.

That promise was not kept.

Meanwhile, to date, the Senate has not passed a single appropriations bill.