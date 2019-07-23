Politics

Federal judge approves settlement expanding transgender bathroom rights in North Carolina

RALEIGH -- A federal judge has approved a legal settlement allowing transgender people to use restrooms matching their gender identity in many North Carolina public restrooms.

The consent decree approved Tuesday by a federal judge could end a protracted lawsuit by transgender people against North Carolina's so-called bathroom bill and the law that replaced it.

The agreement between the plaintiffs and North Carolina's Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper says that nothing in state law can be interpreted to "prevent transgender people from lawfully using public facilities in accordance with their gender identity" in buildings controlled by the state's executive branch.

In return, plaintiffs have agreed to drop pending legal action against the governor and other defendants.

North Carolina's Republican legislative leaders had opposed the agreement.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsraleighlgbtqtransgenderbathroompolitics
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
55 people to benefit from organs of Raleigh man killed in 'freak accident'
Durham police seek leads in 2016 killing of Cesar Yanez Ortiz
The 411: 4 headlines to get you through Tuesday, July 23
Footage released, mystery deepens after NC woman, boyfriend murdered
Flooding rain, damaging winds: Severe storms possible Tuesday
21-year-old pizza delivery driver shot, killed in Roanoke Rapids
3-month-old dies after fall from mother's arms during fight
Show More
Police officers fired over post suggesting AOC should be shot
Teen kicked out of Johnston Co. Domino's says it was act of racism
Grocery store employee missing for 10 years found behind store's cooler
Puppy kicked into Myrtle Beach pool rescued by bystanders
Daycare worker charged in death of Texas 3-year-old left in hot van
More TOP STORIES News