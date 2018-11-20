POLITICS

Judge bars US from enforcing Trump asylum ban

EMBED </>More Videos

A federal judge in San Francisco has temporarily blocked the Trump administration from refusing asylum to immigrants crossing the border illegally.

NOMAAN MERCHANT
HOUSTON --
A federal judge barred the Trump administration on Monday from refusing asylum to immigrants who cross the southern border illegally.

U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar issued a temporary restraining order after hearing arguments in San Francisco. The request was made by the American Civil Liberties Union and the Center for Constitutional Rights, which quickly sued after President Donald Trump issued the ban this month in response to the caravans of migrants that have started to arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Trump issued a proclamation on Nov. 9 that said anyone who crossed the southern border would be ineligible for asylum. The regulations, which will remain in place for three months absent a court order, could potentially make it harder for thousands of people who enter the U.S. to avoid deportation.

"Individuals are entitled to asylum if they cross between ports of entry," said Baher Azmy, a lawyer for the Center for Constitutional Rights. "It couldn't be clearer."

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

In recent years, tens of thousands of immigrants each year have shown up in the Arizona desert or on the north bank of the Rio Grande in Texas, surrendered to immigration agents and requested asylum. The Department of Homeland Security estimates around 70,000 people a year claim asylum between official ports of entry.

Trump has argued that the recent caravans are a threat to national security.

Around 3,000 people from the first of the caravans have arrived in Tijuana, Mexico, across the border from San Diego, California. U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Monday that it closed off northbound traffic for several hours at the San Ysidro crossing. It has also installed movable, wire-topped barriers, apparently to stop a potential mass rush of people.

As of Monday, 107 people detained between official crossings have sought asylum since Trump's order went into effect, according to DHS, which oversees Customs and Border Protection. Officials didn't say whether those people's cases were still progressing through other avenues left to them after the proclamation.

DHS has said it wants asylum seekers at the southern border to appear at an official border crossing. But many border crossings such as San Ysidro already have long wait times. People are often forced to wait in shelters or outdoor camps on the Mexican side, sometimes for weeks.

ACLU lawyer Lee Gelernt said that some people seeking asylum cross between official ports because "they're in real danger," either in their countries of origin or in Mexico.

"We don't condone people entering between ports of entry, but Congress has made the decision that if they do, they still need to be allowed to apply for asylum," he said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsimmigrationPresident Donald Trumpborder patrolpoliticsTexas
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Party for Wake County's new sheriff packed with people and expectations
Democrat Gillum ends campaign for Fla. governor
Abrams says she can't win Ga. governor race
Judge: White House must return CNN's Jim Acosta's credentials
More Politics
Top Stories
NC to see one of the coldest Thanksgivings in 29 years
Relief in sight for those with peanut allergies after UNC study
Stores open in Massachusetts to sell marijuana to anyone of age
Mercy Hospital Shooting: Chicago mourning 3 killed
Carmaker trying to get rid of 'new car smell'
Boy hurt in drive-by shooting outside Durham apartments
Ice cream company offers unique Thanksgiving flavors
Chickenpox outbreak is North Carolina's largest since 1995
Show More
Party for Wake County's new sheriff packed with people and expectations
Police: NY day care owner arrested after kids leave through gate
Goldsboro principal accused of raping 12-year-old student found dead in Orange County
Chris Watts sentencing: Shanann's parents speak in court
A third of U.S. parents plan to skip flu shot for kids -- their top 3 reasons
More News