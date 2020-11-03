vote 2020

Judge orders mail inspectors to USPS facilities to ensure 'no ballots were left behind'

A federal judge ordered the U.S. Postal Service to send inspectors to several processing facilities in key battleground states, including Texas, to ensure that no mail-in ballot is left behind.

U.S. Judge Emmet Sullivan ruled on Election Day that the postal service must "sweep the facilities between 12:30 p.m. (EST) and 3:00 p.m. (EST) to ensure that no ballots have been held up and that any identified ballots are immediately sent out for delivery."

Inspectors were also ordered to report back to the court by 4:30 p.m. to confirm that sweeps were conducted and that no ballots were left behind, Sullivan wrote.

Concerns grew after a lawsuit brought in August by the NAACP accusing the postal service and its leader, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, of disenfranchising voters of color by implementing a set of cost-cutting initiatives that slowed mail service.

Houston is just one of many locations under the order. The list includes Central Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Detroit, Colorado, Wyoming, Atlanta, Alabama, Northern New England, Greater South Carolina, South Florida, Lakeland, and Arizona.

SEE RELATED STORY: Key things to watch on election night in Texas
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicshoustonvotingpresidential racevote 2020politics2020 presidential electionelectionu.s. & worldabsentee ballot
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VOTE 2020
States to watch closely on election night
How does ABC News make its Election Night projections?
Texas 2020 live presidential election results
Where to vote in NC and everything else you need to know
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Where to vote in NC and everything else you need to know
Free food, other Election Day 2020 deals
Durham police release body cam video of wrongful detainment of teen
Reverend plans second march to the polls in Graham, NC
LATEST: NC reports highest single-day increase in COVID-19 deaths
US Senate, House races could sway power of Republicans, Democrats
99-year-old Raleigh woman votes in 21st election
Show More
NC 2020 live presidential election results
Joe Biden starts Election Day with visit to son's grave
Trump, Biden make final stops in presidential race; Election Day arrives
Here's why we may see a 'red mirage' or 'blue mirage' on Tuesday
When will we know the winner of the presidential election?
More TOP STORIES News