More redrawing of North Carolina legislative boundaries would be required next year if a ruling by judges striking down four state House districts stands.A three-judge panel Friday agreed with advocacy groups and voters that several alterations to Wake County districts last year violated North Carolina's constitutional prohibition against mid-decade redistricting.The four districts are being used in next Tuesday's election, but the ruling won't stop those races and could be appealed.The trial court judges told Republican mapmakers to fix the problems and approve a new Wake County House map by July 1 for use in 2020 elections. The plaintiffs wanted those districts returned to how they were initially drawn in 2011.A federal court struck down nearly 30 legislative districts in 2016 as illegal racial gerrymanders.