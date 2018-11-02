POLITICS

Judges look ahead to 2020, rule against GOP on Wake County district lines

EMBED </>More Videos

What is gerrymandering? (WTVD)

More redrawing of North Carolina legislative boundaries would be required next year if a ruling by judges striking down four state House districts stands.

A three-judge panel Friday agreed with advocacy groups and voters that several alterations to Wake County districts last year violated North Carolina's constitutional prohibition against mid-decade redistricting.

Judges: NC must redraw congressional district maps
Federal judges ruled Tuesday that North Carolina's congressional district map drawn by legislative Republicans is illegally gerrymandered due to excessive partisanship that gave GOP a rock-solid advantage for most seats and must quickly be redone.

The four districts are being used in next Tuesday's election, but the ruling won't stop those races and could be appealed.

The trial court judges told Republican mapmakers to fix the problems and approve a new Wake County House map by July 1 for use in 2020 elections. The plaintiffs wanted those districts returned to how they were initially drawn in 2011.

A federal court struck down nearly 30 legislative districts in 2016 as illegal racial gerrymanders.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicspoliticsrepublicansgerrymanderingWake County
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Oprah knocks on doors, shocking voters
Local immigrants push back against Trump's asylum crackdown
Hometown Voices: Southern Pines
PolitiFact: Democrat falsely links newly-appointed Republican to health care bill
More Politics
Top Stories
Code Red lockdown lifted at East Wake Middle School
Alec Baldwin arrested, accused of punching man over parking
Uber driver 'creeped out' after passenger shows up at his home
Pipe bomb suspect agrees to NYC transfer, held without bail
Parent assaults young football player at game, deputies say
Arrest made in 2001 Hoke Co. case after rape kit sent for DNA testing
Starbucks giving away free holiday coffee cups
7-year-old Idaho child finds rat poison in trick-or-treat bag
Show More
After petition, Wake students may get the day off for a Muslim holiday starting in 2021
via Herald Sun
'Fresh Off the Boat' tackles Asian driving stereotype
Large fire at Johnston County business caused by cigarette, owner says
Double shooting in Carrboro leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
49ers cheerleader takes a knee before Raiders game
More News