KAMALA HARRIS

Kamala Harris: 'I am running for president of the United States, and I'm very excited about it'

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch Kamala Harris announce her presidential run on ''Good Morning America'' on Jan. 21. (''Good Morning America'')

NEW YORK --
Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) is running for president.

Harris announced on Good Morning America on Monday that she is officially entering the race ahead of the 2020 election, saying, she is "very excited about it."

Harris made the announcement on Martin Luther King Day, saying Dr. King "was aspirational like our country is aspirational ... we know that we've not yet reached those ideals but our strength is that we fight to reach those ideals."

Harris grew up in Oakland and has represented California in the Senate since 2017. Before she became a senator, Harris served as California's attorney general and was the district attorney in San Francisco.

Senator Harris selected Baltimore as the base for her presidential campaign. Baltimore is a long way from her home state of California, but it comes with some advantages; the city is close to the senator's office in Washington and has a diverse population.

She joins a widening field of Democrats vying for the party spot to challenge President Donald Trump, the expected Republican nominee. Among the Democrats running are Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY).

Harris appeared on The View earlier this month and said that, at the time, she was not yet ready to announce a campaign, explaining that a presidential run is something that affects the candidate's whole family.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

RELATED CONTENT:

Who is Kamala Harris? What to know about the presidential candidate

Who's running for president in 2020? List of possible Democratic candidates
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicskamala harriselectioncaliforniau.s. & worlddemocrats2020 presidential electionattorney generalpresidential race
Related
Who's running for president in 2020? List of possible Dem candidates
KAMALA HARRIS
Who's running for president in 2020? List of possible Dem candidates
Kamala Harris: 4 things to know about 2020 candidate
Suspicious package addressed to CNN intercepted in Atlanta, network says
Proposed legislation could make lynching a federal crime
More kamala harris
POLITICS
Who's running for president in 2020? List of possible Dem candidates
Kamala Harris: 4 things to know about 2020 candidate
Taunted Native American elder, teen at center of crowd speak out
Boys in 'MAGA' hats mock indigenous elder in DC: VIDEO
More Politics
Top Stories
Sheriff: Wake Forest man threatened third-graders on Snapchat
These frigid temperatures are going to continue through the night
Super blood wolf moon: Photos and videos
DNA hit leads to arrest after woman raped at gunpoint in Raleigh
Eye doctor offering free eye exams to NFL refs after Saints loss
Triangle kids attend 9th annual birthday party for MLK
'Help me:' Woman whispers plea to deputies, who promptly make arrest
Panthers to play in London this fall
Show More
Louis C.K. scheduled to perform in Cary this week
About 450 men, women stay at Durham Rescue Mission during cold sweep
Listen: 'I Have A Dream' speech first given in North Carolina
Cary man stuck on United flight for more than 19 hours in frigid cold
RecruitMilitary hosting Veterans Job Fair in Raleigh
More News