brett kavanaugh

Sen. Kamala Harris calls for new investigation into Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh

SAN FRANCISCO -- Senator Kamala Harris is demanding a new investigation into Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Harris sent a letter to Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler Tuesday morning. The letter asked Nadler to hold Kavanaugh accountable for inappropriate behavior and contradictions of his prior testimony before the committee.

RELATED: Dem presidential candidates call for Brett Kavanaugh's impeachment

Kavanaugh was confirmed last November after emotional hearings in the Senate over a sexual assault allegation from his high school years.

The New York Times now reports that Kavanaugh faced a separate allegation from his time at Yale University.

MORE: Kavanaugh Vote: How key senators sided on cloture after FBI investigation

The alleged victim in that case refused to speak and friends did not remember any inappropriate behavior.

When he testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee last year, Kavanaugh denied all allegations of impropriety.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsimpeachmentkamala harrisbrett kavanaughsexual misconductsupreme courtu.s. & worldpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BRETT KAVANAUGH
Dem presidential candidates call for Kavanaugh's impeachment
Blasey Ford shares how her life has changed after Kavanaugh accusations
Dr. Christine Blasey Ford nominated for UNC award
NCGOP applauds Kavanaugh confirmation, attack Democrats
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman hit, killed after her car broke down in Durham
Cam Newton missed practice due to foot injury
The 411: 4 headlines to get you through Tuesday, Sept. 17
Cheerleaders on probation after posing with Trump 2020 sign
Giants name former Duke star Jones as starting QB
Legendary ABC News political journalist Cokie Roberts dies at age 75
1 shot on Fayetteville State campus; person in custody
Show More
Motorcyclist survives terrifying fall from Colorado cliff
New Bern woman turns 106
Cancer survivor swims English Channel 4 times without stopping
Alex Trebek suffers cancer setback, will undergo more chemo
Granville Co. sheriff indicted for obstruction of justice
More TOP STORIES News