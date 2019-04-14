2020 presidential election

Kamala Harris tax returns: Calif. senator is latest 2020 contender to release taxes

Kamala Harris has represented California in the U.S. Senate since 2017. Harris served two terms as the district attorney in San Francisco and was California's attorney general, the first woman of color to hold that office.

By Juana Summers, Alan Suderman & Stephen Braun
BALTIMORE -- Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris has released 15 years of tax returns, including her returns for 2018, and the California senator reports that she and her husband had a federal tax bill of about $700,000 on an adjusted gross joint income of about $1.9 million last year.

The documents released Sunday provide the fullest picture of her finances as she pursues a White House bid.

Harris reported an income of about $157,000 in 2018 from her job as a senator, as well as about $320,000 in net income as a writer; a book she wrote was published earlier this year. Her husband, Doug Emhoff, earned about $1.5 million working as an attorney.

Harris is the latest Democratic presidential contender to release her taxes. President Donald Trump has continued to refuse to release his since the 2016 presidential campaign, when he became the first nominee in decades to buck the tradition of disclosure. House Democrats are pressing for access to Trump's tax returns, which would give lawmakers far greater insight into the president's business dealings and potential conflicts of interest, as they exercise their oversight role.

Kamala Harris: 'I am running for president of the United States, and I'm very excited about it'
Watch Kamala Harris announce her presidential run on ''Good Morning America'' on Jan. 21.



Harris and her husband reporting giving a small portion of their income - often about 1% to 3% a year - to charitable causes. Harris reported no charitable contributions some years when she was California's attorney general.

The Democrats who are running for president in 2020 have released their tax returns to varying degrees.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York released her 2018 tax return in late March and urged her colleagues to do the same. She was the first Democratic candidate to do so. Gillibrand has released her returns annually since 2012. That year, she released her returns dating back to 2007.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts released a decade of her tax returns, as well as her 2018 returns.

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar this month released 12 years of tax returns, dating to 2006, when she first became a candidate for federal office.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who released just one year of tax returns when he ran for president in 2016, said more than a month ago that he would release a decade's worth of returns. He and his campaign have said they will release his tax returns by Monday's tax filing deadline.

Kamala Harris kicks off 2020 campaign with rally in Oakland
Kamala Harris, a first-term U.S. senator, rallied supporters outside City Hall in Oakland, her hometown and where she served as a prosecutor before becoming the state attorney general.

