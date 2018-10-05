BRETT KAVANAUGH

Kavanaugh poised to be Supreme Court justice; Collins, Manchin to vote for confirmation

Sen. Collins announced Friday that she would vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh.

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh (all times local):

3:58 p.m.

The remaining undecided Democrat, Sen. Joe Manchin, says he will support Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

The West Virginia senator announced his decision moments after the remaining undecided Republican, Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, said she would vote to confirm the nominee.

Kavanaugh is now set to have the votes needed to be confirmed. A vote is expected Saturday.

Manchin says he has reservations because of the sexual misconduct accusations against Kavanaugh and the judge's temperament in denying them. But he says in a statement he is casting his vote on "what is best for West Virginia."

Amid a divisive confirmation that has split the Senate and the nation, Manchin says he hopes Kavnaugh "will not allow the partisan nature this process took to follow him onto the court."

__

3:51 p.m.

Sen. Susan Collins will vote yes on Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court.

The Maine Republican announced her decision Friday in Senate speech that was disrupted by protesters before it even began and met with applause when it ended. Her support all but ensures Kavanaugh will be confirmed.

Collins says she does not believe the sexual assault allegations against Kavanaugh rise to a level to "fairly prevent" him from serving on the court. She says she adheres to a presumption of innocence, and does not believe they reached a threshold of certainty.

Collins has never opposed a Supreme Court nominee, confirming the past five justices from Republican and Democratic presidents.

Kavanaugh cleared a key procedural vote to advance his nomination earlier Friday. A final confirmation vote is expected Saturday.

__
