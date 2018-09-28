BRETT KAVANAUGH

Brett Kavanaugh wrongly claimed he could drink legally in Md.

EMBED </>More Videos

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh gave a defiant opening statement at the Senate Judiciary Committee to clear his name of allegations of sexual assault, saying the allegations have left his family and his name "totally and permanently destroyed." (Win McNamee/Pool Photo via AP)

Alanna Durkin Richer
Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh has repeatedly said that he was legally allowed to consume beer as a prep school senior in Maryland. In fact, he was never legal in high school because the state's drinking age increased to 21 at the end of his junior year, while he was still 17.

Kavanaugh's drinking has come under intense scrutiny after California professor Christine Blasey Ford alleged that a heavily intoxicated Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her while they were both teenagers at a Maryland house party during the summer of 1982.

The legal age in that state was raised to 21 on July 1, 1982; Kavanaugh did not turn 18 until Feb. 12, 1983.



In a Fox News interview on Monday, Kavanaugh said, "Yes, there were parties. And the drinking age was 18. And yes, the seniors were legal."

In testimony Thursday before the Senate Judiciary Committee, he said all of his comments during the Fox interview were accurate and could be made part of the record.

Pressed at the hearing about his drinking habits in high school, he again claimed he had not broken the law.

"Yes we drank beer, my friends and I, boys and girls. Yes, we drank beer. I liked beer. I still like beer," he said. "The drinking age as I noted was 18, so the seniors were legal. Senior year in high school, people were legal to drink."

At another point, Kavanaugh, who has denied all of Ford's accusations, stated correctly that the drinking age had been 18 in Maryland for "most" of his time in high school, but the age limit had been at 21 for more than seven months before his 18th birthday.

RELATED: Brett Kavanaugh explains 'devil's triangle', other yearbook references
EMBED More News Videos

Before the Senate, Brett Kavanaugh explained references to "devil's triangle", "Renate alumnius" and "FFFFFFFourth of July" in his high school yearbook.


While he admitted in his congressional testimony that there were probably occasions during his time at Georgetown Prep in Maryland that he had consumed "too many beers," a combative Kavanaugh denied he had ever gotten out of control or acted inappropriately toward women.

"I liked beer. I still like beer. But I did not drink beer to the point of blacking out, and I never sexually assaulted anyone," Kavanaugh said.

There was a grandfather clause in the Maryland law, but only for those who were 18, 19 or 20 on the day the increase went into effect, thereby not including Kavanaugh.

Alcoholic consumption by Kavanaugh also would have been illegal during notorious Beach Week, an annual trip to the Eastern Shore that involved heavy drinking, according to numerous eyewitness accounts.

Kavanaugh could legally drink in nearby Washington D.C., for the final five months of high school. The drinking age there did not increase to 21 from 18 until 1986.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsbrett kavanaughchristine blasey fordunderage drinkingdrinkingsenatesupreme courtu.s. supreme courtgovernment
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
BRETT KAVANAUGH
WATCH LIVE: Senate panel advances Kavanaugh to full Senate
VIDEO: Protesters confront Sen. Flake in elevator
Alyssa Milano at Kavanaugh hearing: 'Women are standing together'
American Bar Association urges Senate to slow down on Kavanaugh vote
More brett kavanaugh
POLITICS
WATCH LIVE: Senate panel advances Kavanaugh to full Senate
VIDEO: Protesters confront Sen. Flake in elevator
Alyssa Milano at Kavanaugh hearing: 'Women are standing together'
American Bar Association urges Senate to slow down on Kavanaugh vote
More Politics
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Senate panel advances Kavanaugh to full Senate
PHOTOS: Wilson Fire and Rescue celebrates 11 babies born in one year
3 charged with murder in July death of man found inside burning car
Community holds vigil for 6-year-old Maddox Ritch
Facebook says 50M user accounts affected by security breach
Ohio woman hiking in Great Smoky Mountains park goes missing
Hurricane Florence: Officials urge NC residents to stay out of coastal waters
Closures, detours on Capital Boulevard in October
Show More
VIDEO: Protesters confront Sen. Flake in elevator
Body believed to be missing 6-year-old Maddox Ritch found during search
Hotel's glass shower door suddenly explodes, injures Raleigh woman
American Bar Association urges Senate to slow down on Kavanaugh vote
Honda recalls Accord, Insight vehicles for software problem
More News