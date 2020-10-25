Vice President Mike Pence to host Kinston rally Sunday despite contact with aides infected with COVID-19

KINSTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- With just over a week until the election, Vice President Mike Pence will visit North Carolina for a planned rally one day after President Donald Trump.
In a news release, campaign officials said Pence will host a "Make America Great Again" victory rally at the Kinston Jet Center on Sunday evening. Doors will open at 4 p.m. and close at 5:30 p.m. for the 6 p.m. event.
On Saturday, sources told ABC News that Marc Short, Chief of Staff to the Vice President Mike Pence tested positive for COVID-19. A statement from the vice president's office said he will maintain his schedule in accordance with the CDC guidelines for essential personnel.
The Vice President's visit will be the third by the Trump/Pence campaign in as many days. Friday, the president's son Eric Trump attended an "Evangelicals for Trump" event in Raleigh. Saturday, the president himself delivered remarks in Robeson County at the fairgrounds.
Early voting is well underway in North Carolina, and in Lenoir County, where Pence will visit, more than 42% of the county's voters have already cast their ballot.
Pence last visited North Carolina for a rally in Selma where he touted the president's economic success and his support for law enforcement.
According to FiveThirtyEight, polls released earlier this week show former Vice President Joe Biden with a slight lead over President Trump in North Carolina.
Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence will also make more stops in North Carolina this week.
Karen Pence will host a 'Make America Great Again!' event on behalf of the president at Finnigan's Run Farms in New Hill at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct 26.
The following day, Mike Pence will hold a 'Make America Great Again!' victory rally at the Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 27. After making another campaign stop in Greenville, South Carolina, Pence will then return for a third rally at the Wilmington International Airport in Wilmington at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27.
