NC driver's license or non-operator ID card

US passport

Tribal enrollment card of federally or state recognized tribe

Military or veterans ID card

Student ID Cards from state universities, private universities and community colleges

Employee ID cards issued by a state or local government entity

Valid out of state license or non-driver ID if the voter registers within 90 days of the election

First bills now being filed & this one could be big - @MyNCSenate proposing to disband a number of boards & commissions incl. Child Care, Clean Water Management, Parks & Rec, Rural Infrastructure, & State Building Commission. @ABC11_WTVD #ncpol #NCGA pic.twitter.com/Zs439wQpxP — Jonah Kaplan (@KaplanABC11) November 27, 2018

The @MyNCSenate was told in court order to sunset the commissions because their makeup violated Separation of Powers & took away authority from Governor. It will be interesting if/when @NCGOP recreates those bodies. @ABC11_WTVD #ncpol #NCGA pic.twitter.com/NKJm3V19FE — Jonah Kaplan (@KaplanABC11) November 27, 2018

Also filed - & now headed to committee - a proposal to sweeten the pot for companies bringing jobs to NC. This bill would increase per-job tax credit from $6,500 to $16,000. What we don’t know is this: which company is being actively recruited?! @ABC11_WTVD #NCpol #NCGA pic.twitter.com/Ua1lyOgPMt — Jonah Kaplan (@KaplanABC11) November 27, 2018

Officially, Tuesday's meeting of the North Carolina General Assembly is not considered a Special Session, but are several special items on the agenda critical to North Carolinians, including Voter ID and Hurricane Florence.The Senate and House gaveled in the session Tuesday, three weeks since Democrats won over a dozen legislative seats and broke the Republicans' veto-proof majorities come January.Still, that allows for the current makeup of the GOP-led legislature to move forward with veto-proof control during a two-week lame-duck session.On Tuesday, Republican leaders pressed forward with SB824, a highly-anticipated bill filling in the details on voter ID requirements."On Election Day, voters made their desire for voter ID very apparent," Sen. Joyce Krawiec (R-Forsyth & Yadkin Counties), the bill's co-sponsor said in a statement to ABC11. "Our goal with this legislation is to follow through on that clear mandate to secure our elections process, while also making sure that the ID requirement is not an impediment to those who are legally eligible to vote."Included in the 16-page proposal is a list of acceptable ID's, among other provisions and exceptions. They include:Democratic leaders - many of whom actively campaigned against the constitutional amendment - cautioned Republicans from making the bill too restrictive."I saw a three-hour line at my early voting polling location on the last day of early voting," Rep. Darren Jackson (D-Wake County) asserted to ABC11. "We have to do more to ensure the local boards of elections have the resources they need to implement this."Despite the partisan split, the lame-duck session is bringing together lawmakers from both sides of the aisle to continue work on relief for victims of Hurricane Florence. A new bill filed Tuesday proposed an additional $299 million in aid, with specific allocations for agriculture, fisheries and education, among other things."What we're finding out is, there's not enough insurance for schools to cover these repairs," Rep. David Lewis (R-Harnett County) told ABC11.Leaders say they expect the session to last at least two weeks, and there are other important issues overshadowed by controversial topics like Voter ID.Several other bills were filed on Tuesday, including a Republican proposal to dissolve a number of boards and commissions that a court considered "unconstitutional" because they challenged powers of the governor. The boards include Clean Water Management and Child Care, among others.Ford Porter, a spokesman for Governor Cooper, blasted the proposal:Fresh off Amazon's rejection of the Triangle for its new headquarters, the Senate on Tuesday also discussed a new incentive package for companies looking to relocate to North Carolina. According to the proposal, tax incentives for prospective employers would more than double the current rate.Sources tell ABC11 the proposed changes may be directed at Apple and Honeywell, the former long rumored to be setting up shop in Research Triangle Park.That proposal, however, may provoke backlash, even among some Republicans.Donald Bryson, a spokesman for the conservative Civitas Institute, tells ABC11: "Taxes should be applied fairly and uniformly. Unfortunately, legislators seem to want to ensure some companies pay lower taxes, while the rest of the taxpayers are holding the bag with artificially higher rates.It is a terrible place where big business and big government are in bed together at the expense of taxpayers."As most of the bills have been filed in the Senate, that side of the General Assembly will vote first on those items before the House. Leaders in both chambers have not finalized a calendar for votes, but they anticipate adjourning by the middle of December.