Lee County commissioner dies from COVID-19 complications

SANFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- Kevin Dodson, a Lee County commissioner and the county board's vice chair, has reportedly died from COVID-19 complications.
Lee County Government officials made the announcement Thursday afternoon.
Dodson was elected to the Lee County Board of Commissioners in November 2016 and later served as the Board's Vice-Chairman from December 2018 through November 2019. Lee County officials said during his time as commissioner he served on the Sanford Area Growth Alliance Board, Sandhills Mental Health Board, Interlocal Committee, Fire Advisory Board, Joint Planning Commission, and the Triangle J Council of Government.
No cause of death has officially been announced; however, our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer report that he had been hospitalized with COVID-19.
"It is with great sadness that I confirm my friend and fellow commissioner, Kevin Dodson, has passed away," said Amy Dalrymple, Chair of the Lee County Board of Commissioners. "Kevin was a dedicated public servant and small business owner in Lee County and he will be missed by many. Please keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers and join me in offering sincere condolences during this very difficult time."
Dodson's term would have ended on Monday with the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected commissioners.
As of Thursday night, a total of 31 people have died from COVID-19 in Lee County, according to NCDHHS.
