Politics

Linda Tripp, whose tapes exposed Clinton scandal, dies at 70

Linda Tripp leaves her Columbia, Maryland, home for her second appearance before the Whitewater grand jury on July 2, 1998. (Karin Cooper/Getty Images, File)

WASHINGTON -- Linda Tripp, whose secretly recorded conversations with White House intern Monica Lewinsky led to the 1998 impeachment of President Bill Clinton, died Wednesday at age 70.

Her death was confirmed by attorney Joseph Murtha. He provided no further details.

In August 1994, Tripp became a public affairs specialist at the Pentagon, where Lewinsky worked after being a White House intern. The two reportedly became friends.

Tripp made secret tapes of conversations with Lewinsky, who told her she had had an affair with Clinton. Tripp turned almost 20 hours of tapes over to Kenneth Starr, the independent prosecutor investigating the president, prompting the investigation that led to his impeachment.

As news broke Wednesday that Tripp was near death, Lewinsky tweeted that she hoped for her recovery "no matter the past."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsbill clintonmonica lewinskyu.s. & worldwashington, d.c.
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Severe Thunderstorm Warnings issued for parts of Central NC
LATEST: Cumberland, Durham counties report new COVID-19 cases
Nearly 90 COVID-19 cases concentrated at 2 NC care facilities
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: LIVE
RTP company gets FDA approval for COVID-19 antibody test
Earn extra money by using these cashback websites, apps
NC interactive map shows spots for free, low-cost internet access
Show More
Man picks up trash around Raleigh while social distancing
Crime rates almost unchanged during COVID-19 pandemic
High school seniors robbed of a prom due to COVID-19
Harris Teeter to limit number of customers inside stores
NC will provide hotels, dorms for people who need to quarantine
More TOP STORIES News