Politics

Impeachment hearings live: Ambassador Sondland says Giuliani was pushing for Ukraine quid pro quo

By LISA MASCARO, MARY CLARE JALONICK and ERIC TUCKER
WASHINGTON -- Ambassador Gordon Sondland told House impeachment investigators Wednesday that Rudy Giuliani was pushing a "quid pro quo" with Ukraine that he had to go along with it because it's what President Donald Trump wanted.

"Mr. Giuliani was expressing the desires of the president of the United States, and we knew that these investigations were important to the president," Sondland testified.

EMBED More News Videos

EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland delivers his opening statement at an impeachment hearing Wednesday morning.



Giuliani is Trump's personal lawyer.

"I know that members of this committee have frequently framed these complicated issues in the form of a simple question: Was there a 'quid pro quo?' As I testified previously, with regard to the requested White House call and White House meeting, the answer is yes."

READ: Opening statement by Ambassador Sondland

"We did not want to work with Mr. Giuliani," the ambassador said. But he said Trump told him and other diplomats working on Ukraine issues "talk with Rudy" on those matters. "So we followed the president's orders."

Sondland also confirmed that he spoke with Trump on a cellphone from a busy Kyiv restaurant the day after the president prodded Ukraine's leader to investigate political rival Joe Biden.

And Sondland, the most anticipated witness in the inquiry, said he kept Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and other top administration officials aware of what was going on.

He said he specifically told Vice President Mike Pence he "had concerns" that U.S. military aid to Ukraine "had become tied" to the investigations.

"Everyone was in the loop," Sondland testified in opening remarks. "It was no secret."

The wealthy hotelier and Trump donor has emerged as a central figure in an intense week with nine witnesses testifying over three days. He has told lawmakers the White House has records of the July 26 call, despite the fact that Trump has said he doesn't recall the conversation.

The ambassador's account of the recently revealed call supports the testimony of multiple witnesses who have spoken to impeachment investigators over the past week.

Trump's pressure on Ukraine to investigate Democrats as he was withholding military aid to the East European nation is at the center of the impeachment probe that imperils his presidency.

Democratic chairman Adam Schiff of California opened the hearing saying, "The knowledge of this scheme was far and wide."

Schiff warned Pompeo and other administration officials who are refusing to turn over documents and testimony to the committee "they do so at their own peril." He said obstruction of Congress was included in articles of impeachment during Watergate.

The top Republican on the Intelligence Committee, Devin Nunes of California, decried the inquiry and told the ambassador, "Mr. Sondland, you are here to be smeared."

Nunes renewed his demand to hear from the still-anonymous whistleblower whose complaint about Trump's July 25 phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy led the House to open the impeachment inquiry.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswashington d.c.impeachmentdonald trumpukrainedemocratswashington politicspresident donald trump
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Ousted ambassador to Ukraine testifies in impeachment hearing
New transcripts in impeachment inquiry reveal more about block of Ukraine aid
Poll: 70 percent think Trump actions with Ukraine were wrong
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man accepts plea deal in 2015 murder of Cary grandfather
Chris Watts murders turned into Lifetime movie
Fayetteville 8-year-old boy running out of time for kidney match
Chatham County Confederate statue comes down
AMA calls for ban on all e-cigarette, vaping products
White supremacist manifesto reportedly shared at Syracuse U
NCDOT prepares for winter weather in Wake County
Show More
Triangle educators plan new round of protests Wednesday
Walmart blacklists customer for too many negative reviews
Fort Bragg Christmas tree arrives Wednesday
Save money by negotiating credit card fees
3 charged, 1 still on the run in Durham County gun robbery
More TOP STORIES News