ABC11 to hold post-presidential debate analysis with experts

UNC School of Medicine Professor Dr. Alexa Mieses Malchuk

Director of Communications for Civitas Institute Brooke Medina

Meredith College Professor of Political Science Dr. David McLennan

UNC African American history professor Dr. Claude Clegg

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- When President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden arrived in Nashville Thursday for their final debate.The in-person presidential debate is at Belmont University, which also hosted the 2008 debate between Democrat Barack Obama and Republican John McCain.Belmont is requiring masks and implement testing protocols and will limit exposure of debate attendees to the school's student population. About 150 people are expected in the debate hall, including up to 35 Belmont students working as ushers.After the presidential debate, ABC11 will have a panel of experts for analysis of the topics discussed.Jonah Kaplan will be moderating.The panel of experts will include:Watch on the ABC11 mobile app or one of the ABC11 streaming devices.