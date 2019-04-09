Attorney General William Barr testifies before House committee on Mueller report

WASHINGTON -- Attorney General William Barr is testifying in front of the House Appropriations Committee to face questions about Robert Mueller's report on the Russia investigations.In Barr's four-page summary, Mueller's investigation did not find evidence that President Trump or members of his campaign conspired with Russia's efforts to sway the 2016 election. But it did not reach a conclusion on obstruction of justice.The Justice Department is preparing to release a redacted version in a matter of days.