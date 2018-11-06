ELECTION 2018

Election results 2018: Live coverage of the midterm elections

Looking for state and national election results for the 2018 midterms? Look no further. We've got you covered right here.

Polls in North Carolina close at 7:30 p.m. Results will be populated in the links below after they close.
LIVE ELECTION COVERAGE FROM ABCNEWS
Check the North Carolina local results here. You can view results by county.

View live results of the U.S House results for North Carolina here.

Check National results here.

Senate election predictor
Live Forecast Powered by FiveThirtyEight
House election predictor
Live Forecast Powered by FiveThirtyEight
OTHER MIDTERM ELECTIONS COVERAGE:
Election Day 2018: Get these deals and discounts to celebrate voting
How to watch midterm election results, ABC News live coverage on Election Day
Waiting in a long line to vote? This nonprofit will send you free pizza
Who should recount elections: people ... or machines?
How this year's election results could set up the 2020 races
Why do we have midterm elections between presidential election years?
