Looking for state and national election results for the 2018 midterms? Look no further. We've got you covered right here.
Polls in North Carolina close at 7:30 p.m. Results will be populated in the links below after they close.
LIVE ELECTION COVERAGE FROM ABCNEWS
Check the North Carolina local results here. You can view results by county.
View live results of the U.S House results for North Carolina here.
Check National results here.
Senate election predictor
Live Forecast Powered by FiveThirtyEight
House election predictor
Live Forecast Powered by FiveThirtyEight
